Pakistan minister tries to exploit farmer protests in India, says ‘Punjabis victims of their own follies’

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

Pakistan has once again poked its nose in the internal affairs of India, this time with its Federal Minister for Science and Technology Government of Pakistan Fawad Chaudhry exploiting the farmers’ protests in India over the agricultural laws.

Chaudhry took to Twitter to say that “Punjabis are suffering across the world because of the situation in India”, adding that “they are a victim of their own follies”.

“Punjabis all over the world are in pain on what’s happening in India. Since Maharaja Ranjeet Singh death Punjabis are under siege one way or other. Punjabis paid the price of independence by their blood, Punjabis are a victim of their own follies.”

On Thursday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to spin a narrative against India, saying it is “undermining democracies in the region”. Calling India a “rogue state”, he accused New Delhi of “becoming a threat to the stability of the world system”.

“Pakistan has consistently drawn the attention of the international community to India’s subversive activities to undermine democracies in the region, and export/ fund extremism through structures of fake news organisations and ‘think tanks’. Recently, the GOP provided a dossier to UN of India’s state terrorism in Pakistan,” he said.

Farmers’s agitation in India

Meanwhile, with the farmers protesting at Delhi borders and the Centre at loggerheads over the three agricultural laws, farmers will be holding a one-day hunger strike in New Delhi today. While the farmer unions had initially proposed an indefinite strike, it was later reduced to just a day. Farmers will also stage sit-in protests at district headquarters across the country and submit a written memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the farmers plan to intensify their efforts to block Delhi-Jaipur Highway, the administration has stepped up vigil along the Delhi- Haryana border.