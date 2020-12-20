Pakistan looking to expand its tiny Navy in an effort to challenge India

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

The Pakistan Navy’s tiny surface fleet is looking to expand and challenge India. PNS Tabuk, a corvette of about 2,300 tonnes, was commissioned on November 12 and left for Karachi, Pakistan’s only major port from Port Constanta in Romania.

Besides, China is supplying the Pakistan Navy with submarines. A long-term plan is already in place.