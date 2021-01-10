Pakistan Looking for Soft Targets to Foment Trouble in J&K, Says DGP Dilbag Singh

SOURCE: PTI

Pakistan and elements sponsored by it are looking for “soft targets” to foment trouble in Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Saturday as he underlined the importance of maintaining strict security measures to thwart the ill designs of the neighbouring country.

“Elaborate security arrangements should be put in place as Pakistan and its sponsored elements are looking for soft targets to foment trouble. Stringent action should be taken against the elements found involved in anti-national activities,” he said while chairing a review meeting with senior officers of the Kashmir Zone at the Police Control Room here.

The DGP stressed the need for increased anti-terror operations to ensure a peaceful environment in Jammu and Kashmir. “Strict security measures must continue to thwart the ill designs of Pakistan-sponsored terror outfits and elements inimical to peace,” he said.

Singh said the Jammu and Kashmir police, along with its sister agencies and other security forces, is carrying forward the agenda of peace and that every possible effort should be made to bring lasting peace to the Union Territory. He directed the officers to put in extra efforts to create a more conducive atmosphere for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“A lot of good work has been done in the last year but there is much more to be done in the near future,” he said. The DGP said mobile patrol vehicles, along with CCTV cameras and other gadgets, will be provided to the police in the Kashmir Zone for further deployment on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, which has witnessed several incidents of terror attack in the past.

“These vehicles will enhance the capabilities of the local police to respond to any contingency along the highway. After dovetailing these patrol vehicles with the already established nakas, a better sense of security will be provided to the commuters on the national highway,” he said. Singh congratulated the officers for the commendable work done during the previous year on various fronts.

He said 2020 was a successful year for the Jammu and Kashmir police and other forces and agencies working together on different fronts. The DGP also lauded the role of the police personnel during the recent snowfall throughout the Kashmir valley.

He said besides assisting in snow clearance at various places, medical emergency calls were attended by the policemen and a helping hand was extended to people in the city as well as in far-flung areas, which shows the commitment and resolve of the force towards public service. He applauded the role of the Jammu and Kashmir police in assisting the civil administration for the restoration of essential services and emphasised that the readiness of the force plays a pivotal role in any contingency to ensure better services to people.

During the meeting, IGP, Kashmir Vijay Kumar briefed Singh regarding the security measures put in place in the Kashmir Zone. He also apprised the DGP of the work done by the police personnel at different places during the recent snowfall. The DGP expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and LG Manoj Sinha for their continuing appreciation and support to the Jammu and Kashmir police.