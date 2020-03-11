Pakistan in Afghan peace deal and India’s Kautilya’s doctrine : Pakistani Media

SOURCE: DAILY TIMES PK

The United States and Afghan Taliban have signed a peace deal to end long-lasting war in the war-torn country-Afghanistan. The provisions of the deal include the withdrawal of all American and NATO troops from Afghanistan, a Taliban pledge to prevent terrorist activities, and intra Afghan dialogue for future road map of the country.

It is internationally recognized that Pakistan played a key role in the entire peace process. The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad praised Pakistan’s Efforts for the deal. Moreover, Russia, China, and the Afghan Taliban also recognized Pakistan’s role in the peace process.

Islamabad initiated several efforts to bring the Afghan Taliban on table talks with the US. The land of the pure people, organized talks between the two parties. Naturally, the peace deal is in the interest of Pakistan, because stable Afghanistan means stable Pakistan.

It is worthwhile to discuss how Pakistan can be benefitted from this deal?

First: It is indubitably true that Pakistan has good relations with the Afghan Taliban. This can be gauged from the fact that Pakistan influenced the Afghan Taliban to ensure a ceasefire during peace talks with the US. The world witnessed “Seven Days Partial Truce” between United States and Afghan Taliban. Hence, with the coming of the Afghan Taliban in power, Pakistan can strengthen its relationship with Afghanistan through the Taliban regime.

Second: Escalations near Durand Line between Afghan Forces and Pakistan Armed Forces will be minimized. Afghan Forces have been time and again attacking Pakistani forces near the Pak-Afghan border. It is hoped that the new political regime will also help in maintaining border peace between the two neighboring countries. Adding more to it, with its soft border, Pakistan will be able to shift its armed forces from the Western border to Eastern.

Third: The most important is, the deal will thwart India’s nefarious and stifling designs against Pakistan. There is no blinking at the fact that India’s intelligence agency- Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) has established an intelligence network in Kabul with Afghan intelligence agency- National Directorate of Security (NDS). The network is aimed at destabilizing Islamabad through cross-border terrorism. Moreover, India has been investing in Afghanistan to entice Kabul against Pakistan. It has concluded strategic agreements worth $3 Billion. With the change of scene after the deal, Pakistan will have an independent Afghanistan government with no external influence.

Fourth: Pakistan can send back Afghan refugees to their motherland. Currently, 2.7 million Afghan refugees have been hosted by Pakistan. This deal will provide an opportunity to return Afghan refugees with dignity, safety, and honor.

Fifth: The deal is aimed at maintaining peace and stability in Afghanistan. Strategically Afghanistan is a landlocked country and is dependent on Pakistan for maritime activities. Stability in Kabul will enhance trade and cultural activities and as a result, Afghanistan will enhance its dependency on Pakistan. This again will benefit Pakistan as it will project the good, positive and soft image of Pakistan globally.

Sixth: The deal concludes peace in Afghanistan. Peaceful Kabul will also benefit Islamabad and helps the country in boosting its tourism sector. According to media reports, Pakistan will provide an easy Visa regime and Medical tourism to the people of Afghanistan. In addition to this, a peaceful region will have far-reaching implications. Thus, it will promote the tourism of Pakistan at the end of the day.

Noticeably, in this entire peace process, India is silent. Indian defense and security analysts think that Pakistan will be “empowered” in Afghanistan and New Delhi will be out from Kabul. There are some reasons for this. Firstly, India is not willing to recognize the Afghan Taliban. This can be noted from the official statement of Indian Ambassador to Qatar- Mr. P Kumaran, that New Delhi is firm on its stance that it will not talk with the Afghan Taliban. Secondly, Ashraf Ghani has good relations with India and hence, New Delhi wants the Afghan Government to remain in power, so that it may use Afghan soil against its neighbor- Pakistan.

Most importantly, Indian controlled – Afghanistan, is a key card for New Delhi to fulfill its “Kautilya’s Doctrine” which says that “ Enemy neighbor should be made weak by the neighbor of its (enemy) neighbor.” India has been following this doctrine and using Afghanistan against Pakistan. Hence, New Delhi will put all its efforts to destabilize Afghanistan to disturb Pakistan.

To encapsulate, Pakistan needs to accelerate its efforts to preserve and intact “US-Afghan Taliban Deal” keeping in view of India’s “Kautilya’s Doctrine”