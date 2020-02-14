Pakistan hopes Donald Trump will discuss mediation offer on Kashmir matter with PM Narendra Modi during India visit

Ahead of the visit of US President Donald Trump to India, Pakistan on Thursday hoped that the offer of mediation by Trump on the Kashmir matter will be discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President.”It is time that these offers take on a material shape. We are expecting that he will take up the matter with PM Narendra Modi during his visit,” said a Pakistan foreign ministry official.

President Trump will pay a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On its status review on the upcoming Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Plenary meeting, the official said, “Pakistan is hopeful with regards to the country’s upcoming status review by the FATF. Our international partners are standing with us.” The remarks come a day after the verdict on 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Apart from New Delhi, the US President and First Lady Melania Trump will visit Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. The 49-year-old US First Lady also thanked PM Modi for the “kind invitation” to visit India.

“Looking forward to visiting Ahmedabad and New Delhi later this month. President Trump and I are excited for the trip and to celebrate the close ties between the USA and India,” she said.

Melania Trump was responding to Prime Minister Modi’s tweet on February 12 (Wednesday) in which he termed the US President and the First Lady’s visit to India as a “very special one”. “India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship,” PM Modi had said in his tweet.

