Pakistan honours India baiter Syed Ali Shah Geelani, awards ‘Nishaan-e-Pakistan’ to Kashmiri separatist

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

In what appears to be an act of insult to India, terror-haven Pakistan on Tuesday awarded its highest civilian honour – ‘Nishaan-e-Pakistan’ – to Kashmiri Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. This has come a week before the completion of one year of the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

Geelani had resigned on June 29 from the faction of the Hurriyat Conference – Tehreek-e-Hurriyat – he had floated in 2003 citing “rebellion against leadership” by cadres. “He (Geelani) has written a detailed letter to Hurriyat members in which he said, given the present situation within the Hurriyat Conference, he is completely dissociating himself from the platform,” Geelani’s spokesperson said in a press statement.

Geelani had reportedly said that he was unhappy with Hurriyat members for staying quiet over the decisions of Centre that are being implemented in the Valley, such as the abrogation of Article 370.

“The activities of these representatives were limited now to seeking access to assemblies and ministries for joining the government there (PoK). Some members were expelled while others started holding their own meetings. These activities were endorsed by you (constituents) by holding a meeting here to endorse their decisions,” Geelani had said in his statement.

Pakistan’s nefarious plans

Reports have claimed that the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government will work closely with its spy agency – the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) – to plan events in the run up to the ‘Article 370’ one-year anniversary so that India can be portrayed in a poor light in front of the global media, and hail itself as the saviour of Kashmiris.

Furthermore, Pakistan had planned to give ‘royal treatment’ to Kashmiri politicians, activists and international organisations, which are critical of India, on August 5, along with observing the event as a “black day”.