Pakistan hatches conspiracy, trains 20 Taliban terrorists to launch attack in Jammu and Kashmir

| By

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

In yet another conspiracy against India, the Special Service Group (SSG) of the Pakistani Army has trained 20 Taliban terrorists in Jalalabad to launch an attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan spy agency ISI is also planning an attack in India through a group comprising Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Taliban trained by the Pakistan Army.

To facilitate such an attack, Pakistan is trying to infiltrate a group of 20-25 terrorists from the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) and another group of five to six terrorists from the Indo-Nepal border. Pakistan also aims to target VVIPs in India for which it is planning to infiltrate a group of three to five terrorists. On the report of security agencies input, the vigil at the IB and LoC has been increased.

Sources in the intelligence agencies revealed on Tuesday that Pakistani spy agency ISI is planning to carry out a terrorist attack in Ram Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on August 15. According to intelligence agency R&AW, the ISI was training Lashkar and Jaish terrorists in Afghanistan to launch the attack.

The Pakistani agency had planned to send three to five groups of terrorists in Ayodhya for the attack. Indian intelligence agency revealed that Pakistan wants the terrorist group to carry out separate attacks and in such a way that it appears as an internal attack within India.

The intelligence agency has also found that the VVIPs will remain on the target of the terrorists so that the impact of this attack is felt at large. Meanwhile, the security system has been tightened to keep a check on the activities in Delhi, Ayodhya, and Kashmir.

On August 5, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Notably, this is also the same day when section 370 was removed from Kashmir in the year 2019.