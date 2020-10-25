Pakistan ‘harbours’ terrorists, Modi a friend: Nikki Haley appeals to support Trump

SOURCE: PTI

ndian-American Republican politician and former US Ambassador to UN, Nikki Haley spoke on Indian-American community at an event called “Indian Voices for Trump.” She said, “Indian-American community contributes a lot to the United States. We want to protect them.

What we want for Indian-American community to remember that President Trump has given us the lowest unemployment, has allowed for businesses to thrive, has really allowed the opportunity to excel in every field and direction. We need to go and continue to support him.” The US presidential elections are to be held on November 3.