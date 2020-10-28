Pakistan Fumes as, India introduces new laws allowing non-residents to buy land in Kashmir

| By

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT

As India introduced new amendments in the country’s land laws for Jammu and Kashmir which would enable any Indian citizen to buy property in the territory, local media reported on Tuesday. A notification by the Indian home ministry said that the new law, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020, would come into effect immediately.

Before today’s notification, only “permanent residents” of Indian Kashmir could buy property in the region – a clause that now stands removed.

Reaction from across the border was expected as India was Celebrating Accession day in Kashmir and Pakistan Black Day . Pakistani further sulked when they got the news about it. here are some of the reactions.

The new laws were condemned by Minister of States and Frontier Regions (Safron) Shehryar Afridi, who said that the Indian government had introduced a “draconian law […] on Black Day, reminding how occupant forces of India keeps (sic) on occupying all rights of Kashmiris”.

“Now Indians & foreigners are also allowed to purchase land in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he tweeted.

“Another Modi method to reduce the majority of Muslims in Kashmir by flooding the region with non-Kashmiri Muslims. Apartheid by any other name”. tweeted Pakistani National Mahmood

“How is this supposed to endear Kashmiris to India?”. tweeted Pakistani National Farouq Omaroabout

“Modi will destroy Kashmir, he is going to open the floodgates to settlers from elsewhere. The Indian ambassador to US confirmed this. “tweeted Pakistani National Ali

“When IOK Kashmir gets freedom, Indians will lose their land and property – just like many did after partition!” “tweeted another delusional Pakistani National RAt

