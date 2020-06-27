Pakistan fears strike from India? Army Chief asks PoK Health Minister to reserve 50% beds for soldiers

In wake of the tensions between India and China, the Pakistani Army seems to be wary of an onslaught against its forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a haven for terror launchpads used to carry out strikes in the Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country. A concerned Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa earlier this month wrote to the Health Minister of PoK, demanding 50 per cent reservation for soldiers in hospitals there.

“Please ensure 50% beds are kept reserved for Pakistan Army in all the hospitals in Azad Jammu & Kashmir all the time and maintain an adequate stock of blood in blood banks for emergency situation,” the Pakistan Chief of Army Staff wrote in his letter to Dr Muhammad Najeeb Naqi Khan, the Minister of Health of for PoK.

The move comes close on the heels of a barrage of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control at a time when India and China at loggerheads along the Line of Actual Control near Ladakh.

Three terrorists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral area on Friday, one of many that are currently taking place in the Valley on a daily basis.

Pakistan-sponsored terrorism has been a matter of concern for India but the Indian Army, CRPF and state police force have been ably thwarting all their attempts to destabilise peace and carry out terror strikes in the region.

The hightened situation with China has forced Pakistan to sit up and take notice of the might of the Indian armed forces and the neighbouring country does not want to take chances with India.