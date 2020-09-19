Pakistan dropping weapon via drones to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir: DGP Dilbagh Singh

| By

SOURCE: Times Now Digital

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh on Saturday said that Pakistan is trying to disturb the peace by using drones to drop weapons in the Union Territory, however, the security forces have been able to restrict such activities.

“Pakistan is trying to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir by using drones to drop weapons. They are also trying to infiltrate terrorists. Dropping of weapons by drone is challenging but we have been able to restrict such acts and have got some success,” news agency ANI quoted the DGP as saying.

He further stated that the neighbouring country is trying everything possible to fuel terrorism in the region by providing all the support to the terrorist organisation.

“Pakistan is trying to promote terrorism in every possible way in Jammu & Kashmir by providing all support to terror groups. We will deal with drug smugglers strictly. Pakistan is involved in Pakistan is using narco-terrorism for terror funding”, Singh said.

Earlier today, three suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were arrested by the security forces from Rajouri district with a large cache of arms and ammunition they had received through drones, officials said.

All three terrorists belong to South Kashmir’s Pulwama district and were identified as Rahil Bashir, Amir Jan and Hafiz Younis Wani. Police said they had gone to Rajouri to receive the weapons sent by drones from Pakistan.

IG Police Jammu Mukesh Singh informed that the weapons recovered include two AK-56 rifles, 6 AK-Magazines with 180 rounds, two Chinese pistols, three pistol magazines with 30 rounds, four grenades and Rs 1 lakh in cash.

Pak army targets forward areas along LoC

Pakistan army continued ceasefire violations for the second consecutive day on Friday by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, officials said.

As per PTI, Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the Pakistani aggression.

“At about 1630 hours today, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote sector,” a defence spokesman said.

Pakistan troops have violated the ceasefire agreement 31 times so far this month.