Pakistan: Domes of Kartarpur Sahib collapse in thunderstorm

| By

SOURCE: INDIA TODAY

At least two domes of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan collapsed due to a thunderstorm and high-speed wind in the area on Saturday evening. The domes were recently constructed outside the perimeter of the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara. Due to the strong wind coupled with heavy rain showers in the Punjab province, at least two domes at Darbar Sahib Kartarpur fell off.

The material used in the construction of the domes has raised serious concerns over the quality of the material used in the Kartarpur Corridor. It’s been alleged that the domes, that appear to be hollow from the inside, were constructed using fibre instead of cement and iron. Minister of Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the matter has been addressed before the Religious Affairs Minister Noor Ul Haq Qadri with a request for an immediate inquiry.

Frontier Works Organization (FWO) has been assigned to ensure the immediate renovation of the damaged domes. Official sources say the work will be completed within 48 hours.