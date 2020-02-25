Pakistan desperate to raise Kashmir at UN despite issue not figuring in formal agenda

| By

SOURCE: ET

The Kashmir issue has not yet been included in the agenda of the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) that begins from Monday in Geneva but India is all prepared to counter Pakistan’s planned move to raise the issues of “Kashmir and rights of minorities in India” at the session.

ET has learnt that Pakistan plans to raise the issues of ‘Kashmir and rights of Indian minorities’ at the February 24 to March 20 session in Geneva even though the formal agenda does not include these subjects so far. Secretary (West) MEA Vikas Swarup who is leading the Indian delegation is expected to make a statement on Wednesday.

At the session Pakistan Foreign Minister SM Qureshi will be leading his country’s delegation that includes Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari. While Pakistan has narrow one point agenda on Kashmir, India is expected to focus on global agenda including SDGs, ET has reliably learnt.

A sharp reply from India is highly likely as and when Pakistan raises its “narrative on Kashmir and minority rights in India”. India is engaging with current UNHRC members to pre-empt Pakistan’s efforts to propagate false narrative.

This is for the second time Pakistan FM will be travelling to Geneva to raise Kashmir after New Delhi removed special status for the erstwhile state in August. Pakistan was keen to bring a resolution on the Kashmir issue in the council last September but failed to get any support.

Countering Pakistan India had reached out to each and every member of the 47-member UN during its September 9-27 2019 session and ensured that Pakistan fails to introduce either an Urgent Debate or a resolution on the Kashmir issue.

Last September Pakistan not only failed to initiate an urgent debate, resolution and Presidential statement at UNHRC but also failed to produce list of 58 countries which it claimed supported it at Geneva.