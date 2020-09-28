Pakistan Delisted 4,000 Terrorists in Shadow of Covid-19, Has Changed PoK Demography: India Tells UN

India on Monday accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists and changing the demography of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir as Delhi issued a strong rebuttal to Islamabad for once again raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the 75th United Nations General Assembly.

“Full scale training camps and launchpads of terrorists are being escalated in Pakistan Occupied parts of Indian Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at great expense for sustaining cross border terrorism against India,” India’s first secretary to the United Nations in Geneva, Pawan Badhe said.

The Indian diplomat said that while the while the world is busy combatting Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan has “hoodwinked the world to allow delisting more than 4000 proscribed terrorists to sustain its terror ecosystem.”

The statement comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan accused India of trying to cement control in Kashmir, and called the Narendra Modi government a sponsor of hatred and prejudice against Islam. It also assumes significance since the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will once again Pakistan’s case in October. Pakistan remains on the grey list.

Khan had added that there could be no durable peace and stability in South Asia until the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was resolved on the basis of international legitimacy.

India has responded by accusing Pakistan of trying to change the demographics of PoK via mass influx of outsiders through discriminatory domicile laws. The Indian diplomat stated that three out of four people in the region are outsiders and there are no civil, constitutional and political rights.

The Indian delegation also said that while Pakistan accuses India, it continues to stifle the voice of the minorities and the people under its subjugation. “The fate of religious and ethnic minorities is well known when beheading is the only option in Pakistan in exchange for freedom of religion,” the statement said.

“Various international organizations have termed Pakistan as the killing field for minorities. The Ahmadis remains the most persecuted community in Pakistan under the aegis of the so-called Constitution of Pakistan. Hundreds of Christians are persecuted every year while maximum of them are subjected to violent deaths in Pakistan,” the statement added.