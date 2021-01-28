Pakistan debates approaching ICJ, on removal of Art 370/35A by India on Kashmir : Pakistani Media

SOURCE: Business Recorder

Pakistan may approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against India’s lawfare through which the occupied Jammu and Kashmir was illegally annexed in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

The option to approach the ICJ against the Indian government illegal steps with regard to occupied Jammu and Kashmir was debated in an in-camera session of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed here on Wednesday. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other senior officers of the Foreign Office briefed the committee on human rights violations by India in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, especially the cases of the jailed Hurriyat leaders including Asiya Andrabi, Yasin Malik and many others; and Pakistan’s strategy to highlight plight of the Kashrniri people globally; and the foreign policy challenges in 2021.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, a human rights activist and the wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, was also invited to the meeting to brief the committee on the plight of the Kashmiri people.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Mullick said she presented before the committee a suggestion that if India can approach the ICJ for its spy and a terrorist Kulbhushan Jadhav, then why not Pakistan against the Indian illegal measures with regard to Kashmir on which the UN Security Council has passed numerous resolutions.

“To our suggestion, the government side stated that the legal team is engaged in indoor consultations on the option to approach the ICJ,” she added. She said that there should be a unified and institutional support of the parliament for the Kashmir cause that be visible to internationalise the Kashmir issue. Foreign Minister Qureshi while talking separately to the media said the meeting was given a detailed briefing on the latest worst human rights violations in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, besides the foreign policy challenges in 2021.