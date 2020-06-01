Pakistan condemns India’s decision to declare 2 Pakistan High Commission Staff member as Persona Non Grata

Hours after Indian authorities nabbed two Pakistani High Commission officials for being involved in spying and declared them as Persona Non Grata (PNG), Islamabad on Sunday (May 31) condemned New Delhi’s decision to declare the duo as PNG and asking them to leave India within 24 hours.

The two officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were caught red-handed in Delhi’s Karol Bagh while they were trying to source a sensitive document. Pakistan, however, tried to play the victim card by claiming that the Indian action has been accompanied by a negative pre-planned and orchestrated media campaign, which is a part of persistent anti-Pakistan propaganda.

Pakistan claimed that two staff members of the Pakistan High Commission were taken into custody by the Indian authorities on false and unsubstantiated charges. They were, however, released on intervention by the High Commission. We condemn the detention and torture as well as threatening and pressuring of the diplomatic officials to accept false charges.

“Pakistan strongly rejects the baseless Indian allegations and deplores the Indian action which is in clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations as well as the norms of diplomatic conduct especially in an already vitiated atmosphere. The High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi has always worked within the parameters of international law and diplomatic norms. The Indian action is clearly aimed at shrinking diplomatic space for the working of Pakistan High Commission,” said Pakistan government.

Pakistan sought the intervention of the international community in this matter and take notice of the Indian designs and play its role in ensuring peace and security in South Asia.