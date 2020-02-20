Pakistan claims Masood Azhar is missing; intel says JeM chief hiding in bomb-proof house in Pak’s Bahawalpur

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

After Pakistan informed Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary meeting in Paris that Masood Azhar and his family are “missing”, a report on Tuesday alleged that the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief is living under fortified security in a bomb-proof house in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur.

As per intelligence officials, Masood Azhar’s safe house is located behind the terror group’s Bahawalpur headquarters at Markaz-e-Usman-o-Ali, Railway Link Road.India Today has mentioned intel inputs as suggesting that Masood Azhar has been shifted to the secure location by the Pakistan Army and spy agency ISI.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Times has reported that India had submitted a dossier to the Pakistani authorities after the JeM claimed responsibility for Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019. The dossier mentioned that one of the mobile numbers found during the probe into the JeM’s attack on the Pathankot airbase near the Pakistani border in January 2016 was directly linked to the Bahawalpur terror factory.

The three known addresses of Maulana Masood Azhar are Kausar Colony, Bahawalpur; Madarassa Bilal Habshi, Bannu, Khyber-Paktunkhwa, and Madrassa Masjid-e-Luqman, Lakki Marwat in the same province.