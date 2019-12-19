Pakistan claims India has partially removed the fence in five areas along the LoC, placed missiles in Kashmir

Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Thursday that he has written to the United Nations this month, warning the world body of what he says are actions by New Delhi to position missile launchers in Kashmir. In the letter, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says he fears India plans to launch an attack on Pakistan to divert international attention from human rights violations in Kashmir. The minister did not offer evidence to support his claim of missiles being placed in the Himalayan region. There was no immediate comment from India.

These are “Indian actions that continue to escalate tensions in an already tense environment in South Asia,” Qureshi said, demanding the UN respond to the purported moves by India.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have been heightened since August 5, when India changed the status of its part of Kashmir, drawing protests from Pakistan. India has since eased restrictions in Kashmir.

Pakistan’s top diplomat also claimed in the letter to the UN that India has partially removed the fence in five areas along the Line of Control of Kashmir.