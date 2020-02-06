Pakistan attempts to provoke Kashmir, releases video featuring slain terrorist Burhan Wani

While on one hand Pakistan talks big on ‘crackdown on terror’ and ‘peace in the region’, on the other the country finds it difficult to resist the urge to malign India and incite people this side of the border.The Islamic nation has once again made nefarious attempts to disrupt peace in the Kashmir region as the country’s armed forces spokesperson on Wednesday shared a video that contained inciteful visuals against India.

Released on the occasion of ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’, the DG ISPR of the Pakistan Armed Forces shared a video titled ‘Kashmir Hun Mein’ (Voice of Kashmir), which showed footage of violence in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmiris in J&K have perpetually been provoked by agenda-driven, Pakistan-promoted terrorists, and citizens have then resorted to stone-pelting and anti-establishment activities against the Indian government.

The divide between the two countries during the Partition of 1947 has been exploited by Pakistan that refuses to accept that the Kashmir region as a whole belongs to India.

The video released by Pakistan also contains visuals of slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani who was responsible for stoking violence in the Valley. He was killed in an encounter in 2016.

Pakistan heavily condemned his death and has since then peddled several anti-India sentiments and made attempts to provoke the people of Kashmir through ceasefire violations and infiltration bids, which have been bravely thwarted by the Indian security forces along the Line of Control.

The video emerged just days after the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam wanted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to officially declare ‘jihad’ against India.

The Pakistan Parliament yesterday passed a resolution and expressed “unflinching and unwavering support” to Kashmiris, demanding India to roll back the abrogation of Article 370 and reinstate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. India had revoked the special status on August 5 last year and the state was officially divided into two Union Territories (Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh) on October 31.

Pakistan’s resolution demanded India immediately reverse the actions, “repeal the draconian laws, withdraw its forces and immediately lift lockdown in the Valley”, according to Radio Pakistan.

The Kashmir Solidarity Day is celebrated in Pakistan as a national holiday on 5 February every year to express ‘support’ to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.