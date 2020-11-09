Pakistan attempting to infiltrate 50 terrorists into India via Line of Control

SOURCE: ZEE MEDIA

Pakistan Army is conspiring to push large groups of terrorists into Kashmir in order to create disturbances, said an intelligence agency report, adding that about 50 terrorists are camping at launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) opposite Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The intelligence inputs stated that all 50 terrorists, stationed on the Kel, Tejiyan and Sardari launch pads, are associated with terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Pakistan has been looking for opportunities to help these terrorists cross the border and infiltrate into India and disturb peace and harmony.

A large number of terrorists in the Machil Sector tried to infiltrate into Kashmir, however, the alert Indian Army and BSF thwarted the terror plot and killed at least three terrorists during an encounter.

According to Indian Army, suspicious movement of unidentified persons was detected by patrolling party at Machil Sector on the intervening night of November 7-8 and the terrorists were intercepted while they were trying to infiltrate inside India. Security forces have seized a huge amount of arms and ammunition from the slain terrorists.

Successful encounters by the Indian army this year has taken Pakistan by surprise.

In a rare feat, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army together have killed more than 180 terrorists in the Kashmir Valley in 2020 alone. About 75 operations have taken place in the valley to wipe out terrorists.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, only one civilian died during the operations, which is indicative of the cooperation the local population has extended to the army and the police.