Pakistan Assembly demands recalling of envoy in France, but forgets it has none in Paris

Through a unanimous resolution, Pakistan’s National Assembly has asked the government that it should recall its ambassador in France after French President Emmanuel Macron last week refused to condemn the French publication for showing of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad. However, Pakistan has no ambassador currently posted in Paris as the last ambassador Moin-ul-Haq left France three months ago after being transferred to China, reported The News.

Ever since Moin-ul-Haq’s transfer to China, Pakistan has not yet designated an ambassador to France.

The images of the Prophet have sparked anger in the Muslim world with Turkey’s leader calling for a boycott of French goods. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has led the charge against France, questioning Macron’s mental state, and France recalled its ambassador to Turkey for consultations, a first in French-Turkish diplomatic relations.

Protests have also been held in Iraq, Turkey, Bangladesh and the Gaza Strip against the cartoon.

An 18-year-old of Chechen origin beheaded near Paris on October 16 a teacher who had shown caricatures of Muhammad in class.

France considers religious satire to be among the kinds of speech that fall under the freedom of expression, while many Muslims consider any perceived attack on their prophet as a grave offense.