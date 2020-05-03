Pakistan asks UN to seek proofs from India about ‘terror launch pads’ : Pakistani Media

| By

SOURCE: DAWN

Pakistan on Saturday asked the United Nations to seek proof from India about the alleged ‘terror launch pads’ near the Line of Control (LoC) and offered full cooperation with the UN military observers for probing the accusations. “Pakistan formally offers the United Nations to approach India for obtaining information of alleged launch pads and share the same with UNMOGIP, who will be welcomed to move into any area without sharing specifics with the Pakistan government to validate Indian claims,” Foreign Office said in a media statement.

There has been a flurry of allegations from Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane and other officials about the so-called ‘terrorist launch-pads’ on the Pakistani side of the LoC and infiltration bids.

The allegations accompanied intensification of ceasefire violations at LoC. There have been about 940 violations so far this year, most of which have targeted populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

The FO recalled that it had on several occasions in the past denied “the baseless Indian allegations of infiltration attempts” and “preposterous claims of targeting of fictional launch pads”. However, it noted Indian propaganda was “incessant”.

Pakistan fears that India could use the allegations for launching “false flag operation” and diverting the global attention from human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

“As Pakistan has consistently pointed out, regurgitation of these allegations and spurious claims by India is aimed at diverting the world’s attention from India’s state-terrorism and grave human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India also seeks to use these allegations as a pretext for launching ‘false flag’ operation and deliberately targeting of innocent civilians along the LoC,” the statement maintained.

The FO said Pakistan has always been transparent about its commitment of not allowing the use of its territory against anyone. In this regard, it mentioned the LoC tours organised by Pakistan government for Islamabad-based diplomats, journalists, observers and human rights organisations.