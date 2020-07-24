Pakistan Army’s Corps Commanders meet, discuss plans ahead of August 5

Pakistan Army held a crucial Corps Commander-level meeting on Tuesday with a focus on Kashmir ahead of the first anniversary of the scrapping of JK’s special status. The meeting was part of a review of Pakistan’s operational preparedness in the wake of “external and internal security threats.”The Corps Commanders forum is the most powerful institution in the Pakistan Army that guides policy decisions ­ranging from participation in foreign projects to fighting locusts.

Kashmir has always been high on its agenda with twin objectives–to cause violence in the Valley and to internalize it, along with the civilian government that virtually operates under the shadow of an army.

The meeting, held at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, chaired by Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, while reviewing the threats to Pakistan’s internal and external security, reflected deeply on Kashmir and the situation in the run-up to August 5.

Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations, Major General Asif Gafoor disclosed in a tweet late Tuesday evening that the 233rd Corps Commanders’ Conference, presided over COAS Gen. Bajwa at GHQ, “reviewed operational readiness and evolving threat spectrum in the context of external and security of the country.”

He spoke of maintaining “high level of combat readiness particularly in the wake of the regional security situation”, and said that the Corps Commanders Conference took “special note of continued atrocities” in the Indian part of J&K as “illegal actions of August 5, 2019, complete one year next month, forum paid rich tributes to brave Kashmiris for their legitimate struggle for freedom.”