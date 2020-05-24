Pakistan Army fully alive to threat spectrum: COAS

| By

SOURCE: RADIO PAKISTAN

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Kashmir is a disputed territory and any attempt to challenge the disputed status including any political cum military thought related to aggression will be responded with full national resolve and military might. Talking to troops along the Line of Control in Puna Sector today, he said disturbing the strategic stability matrix in South Asia can lead to dire consequences.

General Bajwa said Pakistan Army is fully alive to the threat spectrum and will remain ever ready to perform its part in line with national aspirations. He expressed hope that international community will weigh in to ensure freedom of movement for UNMOGIP operations inside Kashmir, as ensured by Pakistan in Azad Kashmir. He said tragic consequences of ongoing atrocities and inhuman clampdown inside occupied territory is reported to the United Nations Security Council and the world at large.

The Army Chief said Indian occupying forces can never suppress valiant spirit of Kashmiris who rightfully await plebiscite under UN resolution. He said Kashmiris’ struggle is destined to succeed, regardless of ordeal.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa today visited Line of Control in Puna Sector and spent Eid with troops. He offered Eid prayers at the frontline and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan in these difficult times particularly seeking Allah’s blessings for the nation to overcome COVID19 pandemic.

The Army Chief lauded their professionalism, operational preparedness befitting response to Indian Cease fire violations and morale in the face of evolving challenges. He said performing one’s duty away from home even on such festive occasions is a soldier’s pride and we shall continue to do so with utmost commitment and unflinching resolve, he emphasised.

Pakistan Army is observing Eid solemnly in solidarity with Kashmiris under Indian occupation particularly since 5th August 19 illegal, inhuman lockdown and ensuing atrocities.

India is trying to shift the global attention away from worsening humanitarian crisis and violence in Occupied Kashmir to LOC by targeting innocent civilians across the Line.