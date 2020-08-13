Pakistan army claims major cyber attack by Indian intel

The Pakistan military claimed on Wednesday that the country’s intelligence apparatus had identified a major cyber attack by Indian intelligence agencies wherein the cell phones and other devices of Pakistani government officials and military personnel were hacked, reports Omer Farooq Khan.



Inter-Services Public Relations, the Pakistan military’s media arm, said that an advisory was being sent to all government institutions to identify lapses and enhance cybersecurity measures. “The Indian intelligence apparatus is involved in various cyber crimes, including deceitful fabrication by hacking mobiles and technical gadgets of government officials and military personnel,” it claimed.