Pakistan Air Force Chief Trembles At IAF Post-Rafale; Predicts ‘she’ll Come More Than 5km’

| By

SOURCE: REPUBIC TV

Weeks after India formally inducted the advanced Rafale jets into the IAF, Pakistan Air Force Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has claimed that India is planning an offensive. Khan’s statement while speaking at the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies in Pakistan showed the fear of Pakistan army and Imran Khan administration.

He said that India will enter more than 5km this time and will prove its dominance in the aerospace domain. The Air Marshal of Pakistan also echoed his country’s old rhetoric on Kashmir and said that India will attempt to spread ‘conflict beyond Kashmir and at international border.’

Pakistan Air Force Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said, “I would imagine India offensive in 18-24 months. As it received a sizable number meteor equipped Rafale from France. Only this time she will enter deeper than 5 kilometers and engage multiple targets to stamp its superiority in the aerospace domain. I imagine India’s willingness to spread the conflict in the air beyond Kashmir and possibly at the international border.”

This comes days after Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria addressed a press conference talking about the induction of the new Rafale jets and the nation’s preparedness in handling a possible two-front war with China and Pakistan. “The integration of Rafales brings in a platform which is way ahead and would give us an edge and capability to strike first and deep,” said the IAF chief. “Indian Air Force is ready for any possible conflict including a two-front war,” he had said.

India’s Balakot airstrike

Days after the Pulwama terror attack, India on February 26, 2019, pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province at Balakot in Pakistan by carrying out coordinated airstrikes. In a pinpoint precision airstrike, the IAF successfully targeted 350 terrorists and trainers. India used fully armed Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft for the offensive.

The “preemptive and non-military” action by India was seen as a result of strong leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi who on February 15, 2019, had said ‘those responsible will pay a very heavy price’ and ‘security forces will be given a free hand to deal with terrorists.’

The braveheart of the Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman also spent a few days in Pakistani custody after he shot down a modern Pakistani F16 jet, following which his MiG-21 was shot down in a dogfight the with Pakistan Air Force just a day after the February 26 Balakot airstrike as Pakistan attempted to hit back.