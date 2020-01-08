Pakistan adopted new way to provoke young people of border areas

SOURCE: NEWS TRACK

Pakistan, India’s neighbor, is not faltering even after losing on the world stage. He is constantly adopting some strategies against India. In this episode, with the further infiltration of terrorists, Pakistan is now spewing poison against India through radio. It has increased the frequency of radio channels towards India. Its range is heard till Mata Vaishno Devi.

According to media reports, since the abolition of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has been trying to provoke the local youth constantly. The signal from Pakistani radio FM channels, previously heard to border areas, is reaching the mountainous areas hundreds of kilometers from the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistan’s FM channel is running at a frequency of 95.0 in the villages adjacent to Reasi Road, three to four km from Katra. After this, its echo intensifies on the hills around the court. Parveen, a resident of Girdhari Lal, Baga Chowk, who hails from the Simbal Chowk area, said that in this channel many times, the name of Kashmir is also propagated against the army. Pakistan has established its radio stations in Kotli, Mirpur, and Muzaffarabad of PoK. Pakistan is trying to propagate this aspect of LoC by increasing the frequency of its channels.