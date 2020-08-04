Pak to observe August 5 as day of exploitation

| By

SOURCE: TNN

Pakistan will observe the first anniversary of India’s abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as “Yaum-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation)” and has planned a range of anti-India activities across the country on August 5. The Imran Khan-led government said that India’s “illegal actions” would be marked with a nationally observed minute of silence to express solidarity with“oppressed” Kashmiris.

A statement issued by the Pakistan foreign office claimed that following last year’s abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, the Narendra Modi-led government has adopted a policy of coercion, torture and deception to undermine the Muslim majority of J&K by changing its demography.

It said that Pakistan PM Imran Khan would visit Muzaffarabad, the capital of PoK, on Wednesday (August 5) and address the Legislative Assembly there to further highlight the “freedom struggle” of the people of Kashmir and their sufferings.

Similarly, Pakistan President Arif Alvi would lead a rally in Islamabad, while the chief ministers of all four provinces would address their respective assemblies to condemn last year’s move by New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media arm of Pakistan’s military, has released a song on Kashmir — “Ja Chor Day Meri Waadi (Leave My Valley) — as a tribute to the residents of Kashmir. Separately, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, defence minister Pervez Khattak and special assistant to the PM on national security Moeed Yusuf, visited the Line of Control on Monday, to mark one year since India’s revocation of J&K’s special status. “I laud your efforts and, God willing, victory will be yours,” Qureshi said while speaking to the media at the LoC.