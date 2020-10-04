Pak terror outfits take to online platforms to publish jihadi literature

| By

SOURCE: The Week

Pakistan terror outfits have expanded infrastructure for publishing jihadi literature through traditional methods as well as online platforms to attract more youngsters and influence more minds, says a dossier prepared by Indian intelligence agencies. It exposes their latest activities and, on top of the list are Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Available inputs suggest that LeT’s main office is at Markaz Al Qadsia—a Qadsia masjid and madrassa propagating LeT’s ideology, which is the address of Rehman Makki, JuD’s Pakistan in-charge of political affairs, too, according to reports.

Dar-ul-Andlus Publications, which publishes LeT-linked material, also operates at the address, said intelligence officials. JuD’s radio operates from Chauburji in Lahore, as per the latest report.

Meanwhile, the Dar-ul-Andlus publication, which was used to publish material for JuD, is closed down. According to the latest dossier, of late, the Twitter account of Dar-ul-Andlus has been active and a number of office-bearers have taken charge of various online activities.

Prominent leaders like Hafiz Abdul Rauf, chairman, Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), who figures in the Specially Designated Global Terrorist list by the US State department; Faisal Nadeem, head, JuD-Sindh; Salman Shahid, spokesman, FIF, JuD-Faislabad, JuD-Islamabad, JuD-Rawalpindi, are handling the social media accounts for JuD.

Besides, Dar-ul-Andlus had created two Twitter lists for JuD.

Another publication house, Al Asar Publications, has come under the scanner of intelligence agencies for propagating ideologies of JuD and LeT through its publications as well as by conducting workshops.

Sources said that Al Asar’s Twitter account had links with several JuD members like Muzammal Iqbal, head, JuD-Karachi; Salaar, social media head, JuD, Nadeem Awan, electronic media coordinator, JuD; and Qari Yaqoob Sheikh.

The Facebook page, meanwhile, is being handled by one Abdul Mateen, who was chairman of FIF.

The intelligence reports also said that one Ateeq-ur-Rehman is involved in printing of jihadi material for JuD. He maintains close contact with one Javed who has been associated with LeT training camps, including that in PoK. Javed alias Qari Nasir also figures in the Specially Designated Global Terrorist list.