Pak Rejects ‘Baseless Indian Allegations’ of Infiltration Attempts: FO

| By

SOURCE: PTI

Pakistan on Tuesday rejected what it called the “baseless Indian allegations of infiltration attempts and targeting of launching pads across the Line of Control (LoC). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last week said the Indian Army is carrying out targeted strikes on terror launch pads along the LoC and eliminating the Pakistani infiltrators before they cross over to the Indian side.

In a statement on Tuesday, Pakistan Foreign Office said it “rejects the provocative statements of the Indian Defence Minister…” It said the Indian allegations had “one primary purpose” to divert world attention from alleged human rights violations in Kashmir. India also seeks to use these allegations as a pretext for false flag operation, it claimed.

“Pakistan has been continuously sensitizing the international community about such an eventuality,” the FO said. “Our immediate and effective response to India’s Balakot misadventure clearly demonstrated Pakistan’s will, capacity and preparedness. India should not underestimate the resolve of the people and the armed forces of Pakistan to thwart any aggressive design, the FO said.

It also reiterated that Pakistan will continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people.