Pak PM Imran Khan tests negative for COVID-19

| By

SOURCE: INDIA TV

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday. State Minister of Health of Pakistan took to his Twitter handle to , “Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested today for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus strain that causes coronavirus disease 2019 [COVID-19]. I am happy to report that his test is negative.”

Pakistan prime minister had undergone a test for the novel coronavirus, days after he met Faisal Edhi, the chairman of the Edhi foundation who was found positive for the infection recently. His samples were collected by a team of doctors from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.