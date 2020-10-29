Pak PM Admits To India’s Missile Attack Plan Over IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan’s Capture

In a massive revelation, it has come to light that Pakistan PM Imran Khan admitted to India’s plan to strike by missile if it did not comply qith releasing IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who had been captured in February 2019.

A video has been doing the rounds on social media, in which Pakistan PM Imran Khan can be heard saying that he is aware of a missile attack plan and also of their counter preparations. The undated video doing rounds is slated to be from Pakistan’s National Assembly, which the PM is addressing.

‘There was a plan…’

“I am aware of our preparations. I am aware of how prepared the Pakistan army is and what are its positions. I also know that there was a plan to attack Pakistan with missile which was defused later,” PM Imran Khan says in the video.

The video has come to light after Ayaz Sadiq, while addressing the Pakistan National Assembly on October 28, stated that India was prepared for war had Pakistan not released IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. He also revealed that NSA Ajit Doval had spoken with ISI chief Asim Munir and asserted strongly that India would not back off its counter-terrorism campaign even after Abhinandan’s capture. He added that a Pakistan minister in Islamabad had also confirmed that India had threatened to use six missiles on Pakistani locations.

IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by the Pakistani Army on February 27, 2019 after engaging in an aerial dogfight, when his MiG-21 Bison was shot down by enemy forces. Notably, he also shot down a Pakistani F-16 in the process. He was released after nearly 60 hours on March 1. While in custody, he showed immense courage and calm at the time of his capture in the neighbouring country.

Later, Wing Commander Abhinandan was facilitated with the Vir Chakra on Independence Day by the President, for his “unflinching and unwavering courage in the wake of his capture”. President Ram Nath Kovind had lauded his act of bravery while he was captured by the Pakistani army after he crash-landed into Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) territory.