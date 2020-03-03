Pak-origin House Of Lords Member Spreads Fake News About India; Deletes Post Subsequently

| By

SOURCE: REPUBLIC TV

Lord Nazir Ahmed, a member of the House of Lords landed in soup after spreading fake news about India on Monday. In a post shared on Twitter, Lord Ahmed claimed that the video contained the rescue of a mother and child being buried alive by a “fascist”. After his contention was proven to be false by social media users, he was forced to delete the tweet. However, the member of the House of Lords has not issued an apology yet. A

fter Republic TV confronted him on this controversy, Lord Ahmed evaded a direct response to the issue. Instead, he pointed to the violence in the national capital.

The reality of the video

As per reports, the video was shot in January 2020 in the Islampur area of the North Dinajpur district in West Bengal. Far from being a communal situation, this was a case of domestic violence. A man identified as Akbar Alam murdered his wife and two-month-old daughter and buried them in the backyard of their house. Reportedly, Alam was unhappy with the birth of a girl child.

Lord Ahmed’s anti-India stance

Pakistan-origin Lord Ahmed has been a member of the House of Lords since 1998. He has often been involved in demonstrations against the Indian government. Moreover, he has openly expressed his support for the Khalistan movement. Until recently, he was the Honorary President of the All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group. The aim of this group is “to support the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people through dialogue; to seek support from British parliamentarians; to highlight the abuses of human rights in Kashmir, and to seek justice for the people there.”