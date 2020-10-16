Pak NSA’s interview to Indian media outlet a tactic to divert attention from domestic failures: MEA

| By

SOURCE: DNA INDIA

On being asked about the interview of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s National Security Advisor (NSA) to an Indian media outlet, the Ministry of External Affairs responded that the neighbouring country is using such tactics to divert attention from internal failures. “We’ve seen reports on interview of senior Pakistani official to an India media outlet and he commented on India’s internal matters.

As always, this is Pak’s efforts to divert attention from domestic failures and mislead its domestic constituents by pulling India into headlines,” said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson, MEA. He further added, “The official is advised to restrict his advice to his establishment and to not comment on India’s domestic policies.

His statements are contrary to facts, misleading and fictitious. With regard to the purported message that was referred to, no such message was sent from our side.”