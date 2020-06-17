Pak military leadership briefed by ISI top brass, as new playbook for Kashmir takes shape

| By

SOURCE: IANS

In a significant development which many defence watchers viewed as out of the ordinary, all three services chiefs of Pakistans armed forces, as well as Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza, visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters here on Tuesday. Strangely, this came on day when Indian troops were involved in a violent face off with the PLA in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

It is believed that a comprehensive briefing was given to the military leadership on the regional security issues with special focus on situation at Line of Control (LoC) and J&K. Pakistan has been relentlessly pushing state controlled proxies to destabilise India and Indian security forces, in mop-up operations, have killed 100 terrorists this year, bunging a monkey wrench into the Pakistani terror factory”s grand plans.

It is clear that the ISI in conjunction with the military leadership is looking at a new paradigm in its asymmetrical warfare against India. The meeting could be in that direction, analysts averred. The military-jihad network, fronted by ISI”s dreaded C Wing, is obviously looking at new stratagems in its war on Kashmir.

“Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi and Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited HQs ISI,” Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, Director General, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), indicated in a tweet on Tuesday.

ISI DG, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, received the CJCSC and the head of armed forces at the Directorate General, ISI.