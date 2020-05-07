PAF burns midnight oil for possible Balakot 2.0

| By

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

With Rising tension with India, Pakistani Air Force (PAF) burned the midnight oil on the night of 6/7th May morning by carrying out multiple deployments of air assets where Indian OSNIT community were able to monitor 3 SAAB’s Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) will call sign, FATEH1, BURAQ1 and HAIDER1, and Pakistani Navy’s One ATR72 Sea Eagle maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) and Hawker Beechcraft 850XP ELINT aircraft which were strangely seen patrolling over land close to Indian border possibly to gather Electronic Intelligence, while at least 3 MALE CLass UAVs were also patrolling the skies.

Unusual deployment of AWACS and MPA aircraft for surveillance and Electronic Intelligence suggests that something might have spooked PAF after reports emerged that IAF had increased Combat Air Patrols (CAP) missions near the Pakistani border at multiple sectors which could be why 3 AWACS were patrolling whole night across the border.

NOTE : Article cannot be reproduced without written permission of idrw.org in any form even for YouTube Videos to avoid Copy right strikes