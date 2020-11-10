Over 250-300 militants waiting at launch pads across LoC to infiltrate into India: ADG BSF

Over 250-300 militants are waiting at the launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate into India, said the Additional Director General Border Security Force Surinder Panwar on Monday (November 9, 2020).

Panwar also informed that only 25-30 militants have managed to infiltrate this year, compared to 140 in 2019. “Terrorists always try to infiltrate but this year we managed to keep it less and foiled dozens of infiltration bids and only 25 to 30 militants managed to infiltrate this year into this side compared to 140 last year.

“250 to 300 militants are still present at the launch pads across the LoC, waiting to infiltrate before snowfall but we are alert and all their attempts will be foiled,” said Panwar.

The ADG BSF was talking on the sidelines of the wreath-laying ceremony of slain BSF constable, who laid his life while stopping infiltrators at Machail in Kupwara during the intervening night of November 7-8.

Panwar said, “At around 1 am, BSF men noticed suspicious movement of terrorists at Machil sector after which a team of BSF led by two constables, Constable Sudip Kumar and Constable Abdul challenged them. One of the terrorists fired at Constable Sudip Kumar injuring him critically. The exchange of fire continued till 4:30 am. Later, the injured BSF constable succumbed to his injuries.”

He added that on November 8 morning, the army reinforcements launched an operation and two militants were killed in fresh fire-fight. But the army lost three soldiers including an officer.

“In the exchange of firing, army captain Ashutosh Kumar and two soldiers were killed,” said Panwar and added that they already had an input about the possible infiltration bid.

He said the operation in Machil area of Kupwara district of north Kashmir is still underway. “So if there are any more terrorists, they too will be neutralised,” said ADG BSF.