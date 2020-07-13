Outrageous for Indian Security Forces to vent out frustration by targeting Naga Army: NSCN-IM

| By

SOURCE: ET

A day after Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Arunachal Police in a joint operation neutralised six active cadres of NSCN (IM) near Nginu in Longding District of Arunachal Pradesh, NSCN-IM stated it is outrageous for Indian Security Forces to give vent their frustration to their humiliating encounter with Chinese PLA by targeting the Naga Army.

NSCN-IM which is engaged in peace parleys with government of India in a statement alleged this is the repeat of another state sponsored terrorism against the ceasefire party. This is the work of India, the world largest democracy which wanted to make Indo-Naga Ceasefire as the killing field to force its will on the Naga people.

“Longding district in Arunachal Pradesh inhabited by the Nagas is not far from the Indo-China border where India is having border dispute. There is reportedly heavy concentration of Chinese PLA soldiers in the disputed area. After the Galwan incident in June 2020 where more than 20 Indian Army personnel were killed by the Chinese PLA, this Longding killing of six Naga Army personnel by the ISF personnel may be understood to send the message across that Indian Army will not tolerate any forces who dare to come too close for comfort. It is, however, outrageous for Indian Security Forces to give vent their frustration to their humiliating encounter with Chinese PLA by targeting the Naga Army,” IM added.

The outfit questioned “What is Government of India trying to gain by targeting NSCN under any slightest pretext when its hands are full confronting the Pakistanis in the Indo-Pakistan border and the Chinese in Ladakh, Sikkim, Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh?? The existence of NSCN should not be construed as a nuisance to India in any manner. And the prevailing Indo-Naga ceasefire signed between the GoI and NSCN is the standing evidence of Nagas’ goodwill towards India to live in peaceful coexistence. Indo-Naga Ceasefire of 1997 is for peace and political negotiation to bring permanent peace in Nagalim after mutually agreeing to accept the points of conflict taking into consideration the historical and political legitimacy of Naga movement.”

Stating that cadres were killed on the fabricated ground that they were planning to execute mischievous mission as claimed by the DGP of AP police, NSCN-IM stated it was a well planned and coordinated act of terrorism by the Indian Security Forces (ISF) personnel. The Naga brave hearts were caught by surprise at the break of the day, overpowered from all sides. Giving them no chance to position themselves, they died fighting to the last man standing. Not satisfied with the killing, the secirity personnel crossed all decency as they displayed sadistic pleasure in exposing the mutilated bodies and shoving them like dead animals. In the battle fields, even enemy shows respect to fallen soldiers. This is the brazen manner of the Government of India (GoI) in dealing with National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) which is in a ceasefire agreement running more than twenty three (23) years. The signing of 3rd August, 2015 Framework Agreement was a milestone in the Indo-Naga political talks. But the irony is when Government of India reneged. This is the crux of the Indo-Naga political talked which has remain in doldrums.

The outfit stated in today’s highly sensitive world it is difficult to imagine ceasefire signed for the purpose of negotiating for honourable political solution and military suppression going on side by side. Significantly, this is the manner of the Government of India in dealing with the Nagas. The suppressive nature that GoI refused to part is the root cause complicating the 23 years of Indo-Naga political talks that has achieved much but honoured very little. NSCN is being driven to the wall after repeated provocation and aggression. The goodwill spirit of ceasefire has been stamped to the ground. Ceasefire has lost its meaning because ceasefire can only make sense where there is mutual respect.

On Saturday based on a specific intelligence regarding presence of armed cadres of group, the troops swiftly launched a well-planned and coordinated operation in the area.

P Khongsai, Public Relation Officer (Defence) Guwahati said, “On seeing the search column of troops, the insurgents opened heavy volume of fire in a bid to flee from the spot. The troops retaliated with effective and accurate fire and in the ensuing fire fight six cadres were neutralised while one soldier of Assam Rifles has been injured. The troops also recovered six Rifles and ammunition, IEDs and other warlike stores.”