‘Out Of Hand’ Communal Hatred In Imran Khan’s Pakistan Out In Open, Broadcasting On TV

SOURCE: REPUBLIC

Showing yet another example of open communal hatred, a news channel in Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan has made a derogatory statement and insulted the country, targeting a particular community. In a video clip shared by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, an anchor of channel ‘NewsOne’ while criticizing India stooped a new low when he said, “Hindu baniya ab aukat se bahir nikalnay lag gaya hai.” Inayat said, “This is how NewsOne and its anchor discuss India. Repulsive anti-Hindu bigotry on display.”

Discrimination against religious minorities in Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan has been on a rise, despite the Coronavirus pandemic threat. From referring to the virus as “the Shia virus” to denying ration bags to members of the Hindu community, to the unstopping incidence of forced conversions, the bigotry is constant.

‘A shameful and horrific act’

Pakistan’s Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Sunday called the incident of abduction of a minor Christian girl from Lahore for alleged sex slavery “a shameful and horrific act.” She informed that an FIR has been registered in the case and her ministry is following the case up. “Culprits will be caught,” she added. However, the FIR had been registered over a month ago.

Religious minorities in Pakistan, including the Hindu and Christian communities, continued to suffer in 2019, facing forced conversions and persecution under blasphemy laws, according to the country’s human rights commission.The Human Right Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said that religious minorities remained unable to enjoy the freedom of religion or belief guaranteed to them under the country’s Constitution. Highlighting the plight of women in Pakistan, the report says in December, Pakistan was ranked at 151 out of 153 by the World Economic Forum on the Global Gender Gap Index.