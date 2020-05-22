Our troops are on Indian side of the border: MEA’s stern response to Chinese aggression along LAC

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

New Delhi, on Thursday, clarified that the Indian troops have been well within their limits and have been carrying out activities within the Indian side of the border. In response to a question on border skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the Indian troops strictly follow laid down procedures in guarding the border.

“All Indian activities are entirely on the Indian side of LAC. In fact, it’s the Chinese side that has recently undertaken activity hindering India’s normal patrolling patterns. The Indian side has always taken very responsible approach towards border management,” MEA spokesperson said.

“Indian troops strictly follow procedures laid down in bilateral agreements&protocols to resolve situations which may arise due to difference in perception of LAC. The 2 sides have established mechanisms to resolve such situations peacefully through dialogue,” he further said.

The MEA spokesperson further said that the Indian side is firmly committed to work for the common objective of maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas, as was agreed upon in Chennai on the sidelines of an informal meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

India-China standoff along LAC

The ongoing tensions between the Indian Army and Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) troops began about two weeks ago when the two sides faced a standoff in North Sikkim and Ladakh. The two sides rushed additional troops in the Galwan Nala area of Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) citing construction activities along the LAC. China also pressed helicopters into action after which the IAF few fighter jets.

Earlier today, the field commanders of 81 Brigade in DBO held a meeting with their Chinese counterparts in the area. China has prepared road infrastructure near the border but has objected to a similar action by the Indian Border Roads Organisation (BRO). According to agency reports citing sources, China, which has been flying choppers in the area, has also objected to the movement of Indian aircraft in the area.

On Pakistan, Nepal

In response to Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s allegation that India will carry out ‘a false flag operation’ to ‘divert world attention away from genocide’ in J&K, the MEA spokesperson said, “Don’t want to dignify such malicious propaganda by replying.” On Nepal releasing a revised map, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the matter will be resolved through dialogue.

“Revised map (by Nepal) is a unilateral decision. All matters related to border issues with Nepal will be dealt with through talks. We hope Nepalese leadership create a positive environment for talks,” he said.