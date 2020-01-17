Other countries should not intervene: Maldives backs India after China’s bid to raise Kashmir issue at UNSC

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

India’s key ally in the Indian Ocean – Maldives – has once again backed New Delhi on its move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 in Kashmir scrapping the special status of the state.

Maldives’ Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said other countries should not intervene in India’s internal matters while speaking about the abrogation of Article 370. He said India is a very vibrant democracy where Parliament follows a due process. “In India, we see a very vibrant democracy, where the process of Parliament is working. If elected representatives decide on something, it becomes a law. It’s not for other countries to intervene,” he said while speaking on India abrogating Article 370 in the first week of August.

Shahid’s statement comes on a day when India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) denounced China’s fresh attempt to bring up the Kashmir issue under “other matters” during closed consultations at the UNSC Consultations Room.

However, Beijing’s attempt did not bear fruit as other nations on the 15-member Council were of the view that Kashmir is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan.On Thursday, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, while addressing the weekly press briefing of the ministry, said Beijing should refrain from such action in future and seriously reflect on global consensus (on the matter).

“An attempt was made by Pakistan, through a UNSC member, to misuse the platform,” the MEA spokesperson said on China’s latest bid to raise Kashmir at the UNSC. “An overwhelming majority of the UNSC was of the view that it was not the right forum for such issues,” he added.

“The informal closed-door meeting concluded without any outcome. Pakistan’s desperate attempt to peddle baseless allegation and show an alarming scenario failed as it lacked credibility,” Kumar added.