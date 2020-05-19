ORCA doesn’t seem to be under IAF Radar

| By

SOURCE: SATYAJEET KUMAR/ FOR MY TAKE / IDRW.ORG

Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria shared his road map to procure nearly 450 fighter jets for the air force in next few decades recently and the bulk of them will be a combination of 83 Tejas Mk1A and 100 Tejas Mk2 and 100 AMCA 5.5 Generation fighter jet giving a major boost to the local fighter jet programs in the country while IAF continues plans to procure 114 jets of ” Rafale Class ” in an International Competition for the fighter jets.

In Bhadauria’s future fleet procurement vision what didn’t cut, it seems to be the ADA proposed Twin-engine Medium Class Omni-Role Combat Aircraft (ORCA) or Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF) program both for Indian Air force and Indian Navy. ORCA aka TEDBF was proposed earlier this year by the ADA and HAL to meet the carrier-based fighter jet requirement of the Indian Navy and a lighter air force variant based on it was also on offer to the Indian Air Force. Few of the journalists who interviewed him also seem to be not aware of the proposed ORCA / TEDBF program due to which any clarity on the program could not be taken from the Air chief.

Disclaimer : Articles published under ” MY TAKE ” are articles written by Guest Writers and Opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. IDRW.ORG is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of IDRW.ORG and IDRW.ORG does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same. article is for information purposes only and not intended to constitute professional advice .

Article by SATYAJEET KUMAR , cannot be republished Partially or Full without consent from Writer or idrw.org