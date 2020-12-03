Open to collaborate on engines for TEDBF and AMCA Program with India: Pratt & Whitney

The Managing Director for Pratt & Whitney, India, Ashmita Sethi, while Speaking to Indian media has said that Pratt & Whitney is looking at opportunities to be part of India’s indigenous platforms that are in the early-stage of consideration and development and specifically pointed out at Twin-engine naval variant of the Tejas (TEDBF) and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programs, that company could like to engage with India if required.

India already has selected F-404 engines made by another American aerospace engine giant General Electric to power Tejas Mk1/1A fighter jet fleet and General Electric’s F-414 engine has been selected to be used on the Tejas Mk2 program. TEDBF program will meet the Indian Navy’s Carrier-based fighter jet requirement, which was recently approved, but it is still at the primary stage of design and development, but General Electric’s F-414 engines yet again are in the race to power production variants.

India’s 5th Generation AMCA Mk1 fighter jets will also be powered by General Electric’s F-414 engines but that will be only for the first two squadrons as the bulk of the orders, approx 5 squadrons will be for AMCA Mk2 to be powered by a new engine jointly made with an International-Indian OEM.

Pratt & Whitney Engines currently power Indian Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft fleet and also Pilatus PC-7 Trainers used a Stage-1 Basic Trainer Aircraft (BTA) in Pilots training.

