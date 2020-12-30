Only Indian Names For Security Force ITBP’s Dog Squad

SOURCE: ANI

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police has strictly said goodbye to Western names for its dog team K9, and decided that only Indian names will be given to them from now onwards.

The ITBP has recently given names of pups born a few months back – Galwan and Shyok – and it has been decided by ITBP Chief SS Deswal to give Indian names to its K9 team members.

“Junking the traditional western names for K9s, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has for the first time in any Central Armed Forces history, given local names for cute little warrior pups of its famous K9 wing. The pups have been named as a respect of all the troops guarding the excruciatingly tough borders of the country,” the ITBP said.

“A formal ”Naamkaran Ceremony” was held at National Training Centre for Dogs, ITBP BTC, Bhanu, Panchkula Haryana where the Force had named the 17 malinois pups born a couple of months ago from ITBP dogs- Gala the Father and Olga and Oleshya the mothers,” the ITBP said.

The names of the pups are- Ane-la, Galwan, Sasoma, Chip-chap, Saser, Srijap, Charding, Rezang, Daulat, Sultan-chusku, Imis, Rango, Yula, Mukhpri, Chung-Thung, Khardungi, and Shyok.

“By naming these little K9 soldiers with 100 per cent desi names, that too from the areas guarded by the force, it is for the first time since independence, that the K9 wing of the country will acknowledge its own legacy and ethos,” ITBP said.

The force plans that the next batch of pups will be named after other prominent names of the icy frontiers where ITBP is deployed covering the entire 3,488 km long border from the Karakoram to Jechap La guarded by this elite mountain crack outfit, says ITBP.

ITBP has received requests from other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for these pups to be used for their security duties.