One terrorist killed as encounter resumes between militants and security forces in J&K’s Awantipora

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

One militant has been neutralised in an encounter which started in the Awantipora area of Jammu and Kashmir. The operations began on Tuesday and resumed on Wednesday morning. Yesterday, one Indian Army jawan and one SPO of J&K Police lost their lives during the encounter. More details regarding the operation are awaited.

“The Khrew operation resumed this (Wednesday) morning after being suspended on Tuesday night. So far, there is no confirmation of any militant being killed there… We have reports of the presence of two militants there and the search is on,” Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony of the slain SPO Shahbaz Ahmad, PTI reported.

“The counter-terrorism operations in the valley have been intensified, which has created a stir in south Kashmir. There have been half-a-dozen successful operations and they will continue in the same manner. We will work harder for the people and for establishing peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” he further added.

The encounter started on Tuesday after the police received specific input regarding the presence of militants in Zand village. A search operation was launched after cordoning-off the area. A gun-battle assumed after the search party established contact with the hiding militants. While the SPO Shahbaz Ahmad died on the spot, the jawan was injured and succumbed to injuries later.

On Monday, three militants were killed in Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir, including top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Wasim. This is the second major operation in Jammu and Kashmir over the recent past.