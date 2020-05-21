One policeman killed, another injured as terrorists attack joint team of security forces in Pulwama

TIMES NOW

In yet another brazen assault on security forces in the Valley, terrorists attacked a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per preliminary information, two jawans have been injured in the attack and the area has been cordoned off, news agency ANI quoted CRPF sources as saying.

However, news agency PTI stated that militants had gunned down a policeman and injured another during the gunfight. The militants opened fire when the security forces were patrolling the area in south Kashmir. The incident reportedly took place near Perchoo Bridge when a joint patrol party of the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir police was in the area to ensure law and order situation.

In the attack, personnel from the 10th battalion of the India Reserve Police – Anuj Singh and Mohammed Ibrahim – took bullets, officials told PTI.

Singh later succumbed to his injuries while Ibrahim is battling for his life.

The incident comes a day after terrorists killed two Border Security Force personnel in Soura on the outskirts of Srinagar.