One night after Shab-e-Barat, Imran Khan tweets greetings, deletes after he is called out

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was left embarrassed after it was pointed out that he was late by a day to extend his Shab-e-Barat greetings. On 9 April, Thursday, Khan took to twitter to “request Muslims all over the world to offer prayers”.“I would request Muslims all over the world to offer tonight, on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat special nuafil prayers to Allah and seek his blessings and forgiveness,” he had tweeted.

While Shab-e-Barat was celebrated on the night of 9 April in some parts of the world, it was celebrated in Pakistan on 8 April itself. Some users trolled Khan for being “late as usual”, while others accused him of “having no knowledge of Islam”.

A largely sombre Shab-e-Barat

Shab-e-Barat or ‘the night of forgiveness’ is observed on the night between day 14 and 15 of Sha’ban — the eighth month of the Islamic calendar, which was on 8 April this year.

Muslims observe the occasion by going to mosques and graveyards to pray for the departed loved ones. At several places, streets and homes are illuminated to mark the occasion.

However, this time around, owing to the lockdown and social distancing rules in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, Muslims across the world spent the night praying inside their homes. In India too, Muslims celebrated a largely sombre Shab-e-Barat by not stepping out of their homes.

In Pakistan too, the police and the government imposed restrictions on gatherings at graveyards for Shab-e-Barat.