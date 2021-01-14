On Veterans Day, Rajnath Singh lays wreath at IAF HQ Bengaluru, says ‘Tejas acquisition to generate 50k jobs’

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday laid a wreath at IAF HQ Training Command in Bengaluru, Karnataka on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day. Addressing Veterans Day programme, the defence minister said “January 14 represents both ‘Jai Jawan’ and ‘Jai Kisan’ because the day is celebrated as Veterans’ Day and Makar Sankranti/Bihu, harvest festival.”

Raising morale of the soldiers, Rajnath Singh said, “I believe once a soldier, always a soldier. The society draws inspiration from the veterans of the armed forces. They have an important role to play in the society.”

He also added that the government has authorised the Local Formation Commanders to include private hospitals in the ECHS (Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme) panel.

83 indigenous LCA Tejas fighter jets from HAL to generate more than 50,000 jobs

Speaking over the acquisition of 83 indigenous LCA Tejas fighter jets from HAL, Singh said that the approval given for acquisition will help generate more than 50,000 job opportunities in the country.

The government will procure 73 LCA Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 Trainer aircraft. It is the first “Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)” category procurement of combat aircraft with an indigenous content of 50 per cent which will progressively reach 60 per cent by the end of the programme.

“The CCS chaired by PM Sh. @narendramodi today approved the largest indigenous defence procurement deal worth about 48000 Crores to strengthen IAF’s fleet of homegrown fighter jet ‘LCA-Tejas’. This deal will be a game changer for self reliance in the Indian defence manufacturing,” Singh had tweeted.

“The LCA-Tejas is going to be the backbone of the IAF fighter fleet in years to come. LCA-Tejas incorporates a large number of new technologies many of which were never attempted in India. The indigenous content of LCA-Tejas is 50% in Mk1A variant which will be enhanced to 60%,” Singh said.