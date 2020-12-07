On the run for 19 years, SIMI member arrested, say Delhi Police

| By

SOURCE: ENS

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a 58-year-old man who is an alleged member of banned group Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). Police said the man, Abdullah Danish, was on the run for the last 19 years and is wanted in connection with a sedition and unlawful activity case registered in 2001 at New Friends Colony.

Police claimed he allegedly motivated two terrorists who planned and executed a series of blasts in Ahmedabad in 2008.

DCP (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said the accused, among the most senior cadre of SIMI, indoctrinated many youth over the last 25 years. “Danish was arrested by a team led by inspector Shiv Kumar, which had been receiving information of his movements in various cities of UP, Delhi-NCR for over a year. They received information that Danish was radicalising youth to mobilise them against NRC and CAA, and was propagating hardcore radical ideology to create disharmony among religious groups. He was falsely propagating atrocities being committed upon Muslims by the government using fake videos,” he said.

An FIR was registered in 2001 against Danish when the government had banned SIMI. Following this, office bearers of SIMI were addressing a press conference near their headquarters in Jamia Nagar and many were arrested after a police raid. Danish and other members fled, said police.

“We received specific information that he would be coming to Delhi on December 5. A trap was laid near Zakir Nagar and he was arrested. He did his MA in Arabic from Aligarh Muslim University in 1985… He started attending weekly programmes and also radicalised youth to join,” Kushwah said.

The DCP said that impressed with his work, Ashraf Jafri, the then president of SIMI, made Danish the editor of the Hindi edition of the outfit’s magazine in 1988, and he remained editor for four years.

“He wrote many provocative articles, falsely highlighting atrocities against Muslims in India. He was also given a room at the SIMI headquarters. After fleeing Delhi, he first went to Aligarh and then to Azamgarh. Through Danish, terrorist Abdus Subhan Qureshi alias Tauqeer was introduced to another terrorist Abu Bashar and he motivated them to do something drastic against the government. They later executed a series of blasts, with help from other associates, in Ahmedabad,” said Kushwah.