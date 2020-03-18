On Sheikh Mujib’s birth centenary, PM Modi hails ‘golden chapter’ of Indo-Bangla ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed Bangladesh’s founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for laying the foundation of the country’s progress. In his video message to mark the birth centenary celebrations of Mujibur Rahman, also called ‘Bangabandhu’, Modi said he was happy that India and Bangladesh have forged a golden chapter in their mutual relations.

“I am also happy that in the last 5-6 years, India and Bangladesh have also created a golden chapter of mutual relations, giving new direction and new dimensions to their partnership,” he said. The year-long celebrations to mark the centenary were scheduled to open amid massive festivities at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka on Wednesday. Several foreign leaders, including Modi were expected to attend. But the coronavirus pandemic forced the Bangladesh government to scale down the celebrations . .

Modi also took a swipe a Pakistan without naming the country for atrocities during the Bangladesh liberation war.

“Recall how a tyrannical regime had committed injustice with Bangladesh. But where are those supporters of terror and violence today and what is their condition? On the other, the world is witnessing the heights that Bangladesh is scaling,” he said.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was Bangladesh’s first president and later served as prime minister of April 17, 1971, until his assassination on August 15, 1975.

His daughter, Sheikh Hasina, is the current prime minister of Bangladesh.